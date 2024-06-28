Pupils and staff at Cwmbran High School were given a bronze and silver award by the Foundation of Community Engagement for their successful partnerships with parents, families, and their local vicinity.

An event to honour their commitment to their community was held at the school on Monday.

Celebrations included recognitions for volunteering, drama and music performances, and support for young carers and their families.

This news comes as a new school community facility is set to open in September.

The school's family liaison officer, Kath Ayling, expressed her joy at the accomplishment.

She said: "We are over the moon to get the awards.

"This is really important for us as we really believe Cwmbran High School encompasses everything the awards stand for.

"There is an old saying that it takes a village to raise a child and I believe that wholeheartedly.

"These awards are thanks to our fantastic pupils, our staff for encouraging and supporting them, and to our community for supporting us."

Headteacher Matthew Sims echoed the sentiments. He said: "We want to connect with as much of our wider community as we can.

"This isn't just our school, this is a valuable asset for the whole community.

"Encouraging pupils to be part of, and serve their local community, not only supports those around us, but it also helps them develop a wider range of skills and experiences."

The Foundation of Community Engagement is dedicated to helping communities empower people to foster ambition while nurturing resilience and lifelong learning.

The charity's founder, Sue Davies, said: "This is a wonderful school that values community engagement.

"We are holding the first ever community engagement youth conference in Swansea next month and I'm very pleased to say pupils from Cwmbran High School will be among those taking part."

During the award event, performances included those from the school's drama and music students and the Cwmbran Deaf Choir.