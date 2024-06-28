After a successful international tour from 2021 to 2023, the award-winning musical, laden with iconic Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf hits will return to the UK.

The show begins in Edinburgh on January 6, before travelling across the country and culminating in Northampton on September 20.

The musical that pays tribute to the colossal success of the Bat Out of Hell albums - selling more than 68 million copies worldwide - will be performed in Cardiff from February 3 to February 8.

The highly anticipated show will take place at the Cardiff New Theatre, and tickets can be acquired from the Trafalgar Theatre website.

The production will echo the spectacular Australian and New Zealand arena tour.

Audiences can expect a fully-charged eight-piece rock band, while a multi-level stage will bring the multiple settings of the story to life.

From Raven’s bedroom to the Lost’s underground dominion, this revived production promises a vibrant adventure.

The cast comprises notable actors including Glenn Adamson as Strat and Katie Tonkinson as Raven.

Accompanying them are Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton, reprising their roles as Falco and Sloane respectively.

The musical reunites a talented cast that has made waves in the world of theatre.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has been a crowd-pleaser, generating waves of approval from critics and the public alike.

It enjoyed successful runs at notable locations including the Manchester Opera House, London’s Dominion Theatre and the London Coliseum.

In addition to its UK success, it had similarly successful runs in Canada, Germany, and New York, and found a home in Las Vegas.

The international tour spanned across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, testifying to its widespread popularity.

Such acclaim led to the musical winning the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards.

Featuring iconic songs from Steinman and Meatloaf's well-loved albums including 'Bat Out of Hell' and 'I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)', the musical is an ode to love and rebellion.

Audiences follow the love-at-first-sight-obsession between fearless leader Strat and Raven, daughter of the city's ruler Falco, as they navigate a potential family feud.

The direction and creative leadership of Jim Steinman, alongside the production prowess of Michael Cohl, Tony Smith, David Sonenberg and executive producer Julian Stoneman, have made this musical a must-see event.