The eastbound carriageway of the J23A for Magor was blocked by around 16 minutes of delay around 8.30am this morning, just as many people were heading to work.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at "approximately" 07.35am to assist Traffic Wales officers with the incident with crews from Maindee and Malpas stations attending.

A spokesperson told the Argus: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 07.35 to reports of an RTC on the M4 Eastbound Junction 23 involving two vehicles.

"Appliances and crews from Maindee and Malpas stations attended the scene alongside Traffic Wales.

"No action was required from the crew and the stop message was given at around 08.17 am."

Gwent Police have confirmed they did not attend the incident, which was cleared within an hour.

The resulting congestion from the incident remained until around 9.40am, when Traffic Wales South reported the roads were now clear.