Bron Afon has had to take the unusual step of preventing access to one of its wooded areas at Garw Wood in Croesyceiliog.

This is following ongoing anti-social behaviour in the wood, which has been used as an off-road bike track.

There have been a spate of acts of environmental vandalism in the woodland (Image: Bron Afon) Bron Afon’s Specialist Team Leader, Trees, Mark Burchell, said: “The vandalism seems organised, with jumps and obstacles made using various items, including material found in the wood.

"Large holes have been dug, exposing and damaging roots of several mature trees within the woodland. An extensive amount of work has gone into this environmental vandalism. "

Some tree roots have been left exposed and damaged (Image: Bron Afon) He continued: “A mature beech tree and an oak tree have also been seriously damaged by the removal of large sections of bark from their main stems and several smaller trees and shrubs have been cut down.

“It is sad to find the extent of damage caused to this ancient woodland.

“While we understand the importance of enjoying the woodland, this level of environmental vandalism constitutes criminal damage and will severely affect the long-term health of the damaged trees and the wildlife that rely on them.”

Some trees have had their bark damaged (Image: Bron Afon) The incident has been reported to Gwent Police, and Bron Afon are requesting that anyone with information contact the force on 101.