Frontier Medical Group has earned the coveted Bronze Medal for sustainability from EcoVadis, a leading business sustainability rater.

This honour puts the company among global firms acknowledged for their dedication to sustainable business operations.

EcoVadis' assessment of Frontier Medical Group consisted of 21 criteria across four key areas: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

The company's complete approach to sustainability was brought to light through this evaluation.

Matthew Bambery, COO of Frontier Medical Group, said: "Sustainability is at the core of our mission at Frontier Medical Group, and this award validates the efforts of our entire team to operate responsibly and ethically.

"We are committed to continuous improvement in all areas of our business to ensure we contribute positively to our community and environment."

Mr Bambery, particularly highlighting their new Innovation lab and Enora® air-powered product range launch, expressed pride in the recognition.

"We have been at the forefront of medical engineering for over 25 years, and it is fantastic to be recognised for our commitment to sustainability as we continue to create innovative healthcare products."

EcoVadis sets the global standard for business sustainability ratings, evaluating more than 125,000 companies worldwide.

Their evaluation follows international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organisation conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative standards, and the ISO 26000 standard. The award offers Frontier Medical Group an actionable plan for future improvements, underscored by an analysis of the company’s performance.