Speedy Hire, the UK’s foremost provider of tool, equipment, and plant hire services, is seeking people from Newport to join its award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

Offering opportunities across a range of engineering specialisms from lifting and powered access to electrical and general disciplines, Speedy Hire is a good start for those seeking a career in the engineering sector.

The leading hire company, awarded this year with the prominent 'We invest in people apprentices' gold accreditation, recognises the necessity of fresh talent to ensure it continues to lead the industry through innovation.

Offering multiple career paths, the opportunities range beyond engineering to finance, marketing, sales, and operations.

Currently recruiting for the role of apprentice engineer in Newport, successful candidates will join a fast-paced environment recognised as one of the top 50 inspiring workplaces.

The apprenticeship can take between 15 months and four years, and all apprentices have a chance to move into a full-time role upon completion.

Further, the company guarantees an 'attractive' industry salary for its apprentices.

It increases with progression in studies and promises a competitive wage once fully qualified.

Moreover, Speedy Hire pledges ongoing investment in both professional and personal development of its employees through the Career Line of Sight programme.

This commitment ensures that employees can continue to advance their careers in line with their personal goals even after their apprenticeship concludes.

More information about these opportunities and application procedures is available on the company's website.