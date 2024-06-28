Veezu was the e-ticket sponsor for Pride Cymru 2024, which took place over the weekend of June 22 and June 23.

The event celebrated Wales' LGBTQ+ community, starting with a parade that attracted hundreds, including the Veezu team, and concluded with a festival in Cardiff Castle headlined by the Vengaboys.

Veezu, also the largest and fastest-growing private hire operator in the UK, set up a market stall in the castle where they distributed free merchandise.

They also provided wheelchair accessible vehicles for the festival's shuttle service.

Jack Price, operations director at Veezu, said: "We’re so pleased to have partnered with Pride Cymru for their 2024 celebration.

"The work they do to raise awareness and provide opportunities to the Welsh LGBTQ+ community is inspiring, and we were proud to be a part of their fantastic weekend."

Josh Boyland King, head of sponsorships at Pride Cymru, said: "We’re so pleased to have had Veezu on board as a sponsor for this year’s event.

"We wouldn’t be able to celebrate at the same magnitude without the support of our sponsors, so we are truly grateful to every single one.

"We already can’t wait for next year."