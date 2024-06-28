The retailer in question, Leekes, is actively supporting the NSPCC's Listen up Speak up campaign.

This initiative provides public workshops and online training to help community groups, businesses and organisations understand the signs of a child at risk.

YouGov data reveals 29 per cent of Welsh adults have had concerns that a child might be suffering from abuse or neglect.

However, the consequences of these suspicions are worrying.

According to the survey, a fifth of UK adults failed to take action despite their worries.

The NSPCC’s campaign, launched in both English and Welsh, is crucial in helping people understand what to do if they're worried about a child.

It was piloted in Newport last year and is now fully integrated with Wales' bilingual culture.

The workshops provided are face-to-face, and there are also online options.

A quick 10-minute digital training session can be done anywhere, anytime.

Members of the NSPCC Cymru’s fundraising board, such as Emma Leek, managing director at Leekes Retail, recently attended one such workshop.

She was advised on the signs to look out for in children at risk, strategies for handling tough conversations and who to contact with her concerns.

Appreciating the significance of the initiative, Emma Leek said: "Listen up Speak up is a really important campaign being run by the NSPCC.

"It helps people to spot the signs of abuse and how to speak up, meaning more children will be kept safe.

"The workshop provided by NSPCC Cymru was incredibly valuable and I would encourage any community groups, organisations, businesses and schools to take part.

"We all have a role to play in keeping children safe."

Support for the campaign comes from various board members like Mike Parfitt, CEO and founder of Team Metalogic Ltd, and Lisa Love-Gould, part of the team delivering the covid vaccination programme for Velindre Cancer Centre's vulnerable patients and staff.

Expressing his concern, chairman of the fundraising board, Hywel Peterson, emphasised: "This training is vital to help everyone know what to do if they have a concern, and it will help keep more children safe from abuse and neglect.

"By hosting a workshop or completing the 10-minute digital training, we can all benefit from taking part."

For more information or access to online training modules, visit the NSPCC's website. Those interested in conducting a workshop can get more details by reaching out to localcampaigns@nspcc.org.uk.