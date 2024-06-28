The UK rock group is making a noteworthy comeback with their latest single 'Don’t Go Making Plans'. The track is their first new material in 10 years.

The band is also preparing to reveal a new EP, with the single serving as a tempting preview of what's to come.

The comeback includes a major UK headline tour in November.

This will culminate in a homecoming performance at London’s Roundhouse on November 30.

The tour will kick off on November 16 in Hastings, make stops in several locations such as Portsmouth, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, and Cardiff, before wrapping up in London.

The Cardiff date will be at the Tramshed on November 21.

On the subject of touring, frontman Richard Archer said: "Playing gigs together really rekindled the fire at the heart of the band, and as much as we enjoyed playing our older songs – and audiences loved hearing them.

"We all felt the urge to create something new."

The song was recorded in the group's Staines studio, and it's a product of the first session the band has had since their 2011 album, Killer Sounds.

The new single reflects the recurring theme in Hard-Fi's music, a mixture of provoking depth and pop sensibility.

Mr Archer explains the concept behind the song: "Don’t Go Making Plans is sort of a protest song about protest, but I wanted to encapsulate that message into something that was still a pop song".

The Don’t Go Making Plans EP, available on limited edition, numbered, transparent red 12", is set for release on November 1st.

With a successful track record of more than a million UK album sales, two Number 1 albums, and five Top 20 singles, Hard-Fi has left a significant mark in the music industry.

Their debut album - Stars Of CCTV, was Mercury Prize-shortlisted in 2005 and has been certified double platinum in the UK.

The band's second album Once Upon A Time In The West also topped the charts.

Amidst this exciting resurgence, fans and music enthusiasts can expect the same pop sensibility tinged with thought-provoking themes that made the band a standout in their earlier years.

Hard-Fi is Richard Archer on vocals, guitars and keyboards, Steve Kemp on drums, Kai Stephens on bass and Ross Phillips on guitars.