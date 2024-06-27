At the end of a four-day trial at Swansea Crown Court, former PC Gediminas Palubinskas, 34, has been cleared of using excessive force used during the arrest of a man in the garden of a property in Newport in July 2021.

The IOPC began their investigation after they received a conduct referral from the force, and concluded in September 2022, when they sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which authorised the charge against the officer.

During the investigation, they secured and reviewed mobile phone footage, interviewed PC Palubinskas under caution and gathered statements from other relevant police officers and from members of the public.

IOPC Director David Ford said: “Police officers are given significant powers to use force, but the manner in which they use force must be reasonable and proportionate.

"Given the seriousness of the allegation, it was important this incident was independently and thoroughly investigated.

"After we presented our evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, it authorised the charge of actual bodily harm. Having heard and tested the evidence, the court has now reached its decision.”

The officer resigned from Gwent Police in January 2024, the day before a gross misconduct hearing was held on an unrelated matter.

Gross misconduct was proven and the officer would have been sacked had he not already resigned. Mr. Palubinskas was also barred from working in policing.

Deputy Chief Constable of Gwent Police, Mark Hobrough said: “The allegation of assault against this former officer was serious enough to pass the criminal threshold set by the Crown Prosecution Service and it was important that this individual was given a fair trial by a jury.

“The officer was dismissed by Gwent Police following an accelerated misconduct hearing which was in relation to separate allegations around inappropriate actions while he was suspended pending the outcome of this trial. Palubinskas showed repeated unprofessional behaviour which will not be accepted by us nor our communities.

“We police with the consent of the public and behaviour such as this only serves to undermine the vast majority of police officers and staff who work tirelessly to protect the public with dignity and courage every day.

“We will continue to send a clear message to our officers, staff and the public, that this behaviour has no place in our service, and we will pursue and remove those who damage confidence in our police service."

Now the criminal case has concluded, the IOPC will liaise with the force on the next steps regarding a misconduct hearing for ex-PC Paulbinskas, after their investigation found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct, in relation to the force he used and other potential breaches of police standards for professional behaviour.