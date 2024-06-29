In the footage, former Gwent Police officer Gediminas Palubinskas is seen punching cocaine and heroin dealer Mikael Boukhari in the head, hitting him with a baton and dragging him by the neck.

The video shows Mr Palubinskas cornering Mr Boukhari in a garden and hitting him with his baton before dragging him to the floor by his neck, kneeling on him and punching him in the head.

The arrest by former Gwent officer Gediminas Palubinskas on drug dealer Mikael Boukhari (Image: CPS)

Gediminas Palubinskas was found not guilty of assault after trial (Image: CPS)

Mr Boukhari also claims Mr Palubinskas pepper sprayed him and described how he was scared having never been in such a terrifying position before.

Despite this, Mr Palubinskas was found not guilty of assault on Mr Boukhari at a trial at Swansea Crown Court which concluded today, June 27.

Mr Palubinskas goes to hit Mr Boukhari with his baton (Image: CPS)

Mr Palubinskas drags Mr Boukhari to the floor (Image: CPS)

In July 2021, police pulled over a van Mr Boukhari was in and accused him of driving while disqualified, however Mr Boukhari claimed he was sitting in the middle seat.

Mr Boukhari then ran away from the scene and hours later he received a phone call from another officer enquiring whether he’d been involved in an incident. Mr Boukhari then agreed to attend a meeting with officers and while there, Mr Palubinskas grabbed Mr Boukhari’s hand causing him to bolt.

Mr Boukhari was then found in a back garden, in Livale Court in the Bettws area of Newport, and it was here he claimed the assault took place.

Mr Boukhari described how Mr Palubinskas pepper sprayed him, and beat him with a cosh on his legs, arms and head, so he retaliated by punching Mr Palubinskas twice.

The incident ended when another officer came to the scene. By then, Mr Boukhari realised he soiled himself.

Mr Boukhari was hit several times (Image: CPS)

On the day in question, Mr Boukhari claimed he was scared having not been in that situation before, part of the reason he reacted as he did.

Mr Boukhari also insisted he had not lied about the attack, or deliberately avoided the police during the incident, however, in summing up, Mr Palubinskas’ defence barrister Sharonjita Bahia argued this case should never have been brought to court.

“The nonsense is we are here in the first place,” said Ms Bahia. “The witness is unreliable, untrustworthy and inaccurate.”

Mr Boukhari held down by Mr Palubinskas (Image: CPS)

Read more: Former Gwent police officer found not guilty of assault in arrest of drug dealer

One of the intriguing facts to come out of the trial, held at Swansea Crown Court, was Mr Boukhari’s extensive criminal record.

Mr Boukhari has 41 previous convictions for 71 offences including 10 driving while disqualified offences, three offences of being in possession of a knife, 13 offences for theft, and drug offences including dealing heroin and cocaine.

At Swansea Crown Court on June 27, it took a jury less than two hours to come back with a not guilty verdict on behalf of Mr Palubinskas.