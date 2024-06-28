The relay is a 24 hour challenge taking place on July 6 at Pontypool Park where there will be stalls, entertainment and a dog show.

This will be Shiela Spoke's fourth relay this year and she told us how her son and others experiences with cancer has motivated her.

Shiela first joined "Remission Possible" in memory of a pupil who died following a bone marrow transplant for a tumour.

Not long after, her son was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia at only 14-years-old.

Her son, Sam Spokes received treatment in the form of a tablet every day for the next three years until July 2017, days before his 17th birthday.

"He stopped responding to treatment, and his cancer had mutated to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. The only treatment was a bone marrow transplant," she said.

In preparation for the stem cell transplant, he had to receive chemotherapy to kill the diseased cells and malfunctioning bone marrow.

Sam receiving his stem cell treatment (Image: Shiela Spoke)

"He had a transplant in October 2017, and now, 6 years on, he has recovered and has check-ups every 6 months.

"He’s been cancer-free for over 5 years, and we are immensely proud of the way he coped with his treatment," she said.

Sam fully recovered with his best friend (Image: Shiela Spokes)

Sam is now studying for a degree in Counselling in the hopes that he can help others like him.

Shiela Spokes has now joined her friend Danielle who is team leader for the team "#Katrinasmile".

Danielle and the #Katrinasmiles team will be taking on the Pontypool Relay for Life in memory of Katrina (Image: Cancer Research UK)

Katrina Horrigan-Smith, of Abercan, lost her wife who was only 49 to bowel cancer in January 2021.

Katrina and Shiela have both had to deal with the difficulty of seeing close friends and family going through cancer treatment.

"Danielle was losing her wife Katrina, and I was losing my friend and colleague, Rachael.

"Cancer affects us all in one way or another, and all the walking, running, swimming, etc., in the world will never be able to repay all the charities that work so hard to help fund the life-saving research, treatment, and care they give.

"Relay is a special event that brings people together to walk, talk, and share their stories and victories. That’s why I love it!," said Shiela.