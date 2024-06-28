Jemma Martin, 24, has set herself the challenge of a skydive in memory of her father Alan, in order to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance service that came to his aid in August 2020.

Sadly, despite the efforts of the service, Alan passed away.

In response, a thankful Ms Martin wishes to support the medics who tried to save her father.

She said: "I am completing a skydive in Swansea and I am facing my fear of heights.

"I am super nervous, however I am being brave and am excited for the view!"

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £11.2 million each year to keep its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

Jemma, a deputy manager working with adults with additional needs, aims to raise £750 for the cause.

So far, she has raised £555.

The Wales Air Ambulance service offers hospital-standard treatments to patients at the scene, often saving precious hours in comparison to standard care.

This significantly improves survival rates and early recovery.

The service integrates highly skilled NHS consultants and critical care practitioners who work on board the charity's vehicles.

Ms Martin said: "I am raising funds for the Wales Air Ambulance in memory of my amazing dad who passed away unexpectedly.

"He received help from this amazing service, the charity’s medics were some of the first to attend to my dad and they did everything they could to save him and keep him safe."

Appreciating the follow-up services provided to her family, Ms Martin added: "The aftercare we received as a family was also incredible and this made us really realise how vital the service is to the people of Wales.

"As a family, we are so grateful for everything the medics did that day and the time after."

Pioneering in patient care, the charity launched an aftercare service in 2019, introducing a patient liaison nurse, Jo Yeoman, to provide bereavement support and support patients throughout their recovery.

The service expanded in 2022 with an additional patient liaison nurse, Hayley Whitehead-Wright covering Mid and North Wales.

Ms Martin is thankful for the support she has received from friends and family, including her mother Jacquie and sister Lucy.

She said: "My family and friends are so proud of me, and I know my dad would be too.

"My mum may be a bit apprehensive but she’s proud none the less.

"They will all be there on the day to support me."

Mark Stevens, head of fundraising for the Wales Air Ambulance, offered his gratitude saying: "A huge thank you Jemma for wanting to fundraise for the Wales Air Ambulance."

He added: "Jemma has set herself the huge challenge of completing a skydive, despite the fact she scared of heights, which is incredible.

"We wish her well with her fundraiser and thank you for helping our lifesaving cause."

Donations for Ms Martin's skydive and the cause can be made to her JustGiving page.