This comes after a triumphant Welsh Wine Week, which marked its fourth year as a key industry event.

More than 30 events featuring vineyards across Wales were attended by industry experts from across the UK.

Now Welsh vineyards are readying themselves to welcome tourists eager to sample their unique produce over the peak summer season.

The wine industry in Wales has seen a significant increase in the volume of wine produced over the past few years.

Coupled with a number of vineyards earning international recognition, the future for the industry is promising as it aims to increase its value tenfold to £100m by 2035.

It isn’t just about the award-winning wine, however.

Vineyards in Wales are becoming an essential part of the tourism economy.

Many vineyards are increasingly focusing on wider experiences like tours and tastings.

These experiences allow visitors to enjoy the views, stroll among the vineyards, learn more about viticulture, and even consider overnight stays.

White Castle Vineyard in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, participated in Welsh Wine Week this year.

First planted in 2009, this boutique vineyard has emerged as a frontline producer of top-notch wines, with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

Owned by Robb and Nicola Merchant, the vineyard currently produces around 10,000 bottles a year, with plans to increase production to approximately 30,000 bottles within the next 3-4 years.

The vineyard is proudly innovating, being the first in Wales to bag a Gold award in the Decanter World wine awards.

They're also the first to successfully produce Cabernet Franc red wine in the UK.

Mr Merchant voiced his plans for the summer season, saying: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our vineyard this summer.

"We love sharing our passion for wine with everyone – from serious wine lovers to wine tasting novices and hope to make the vineyard a place where our local community can be proud."

St Hilary Vineyard, a relative newcomer to the Welsh wine sector, was founded in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Owners Peter and Liz Loch are excited about the forthcoming launch of their debut wine, a 2023 vintage Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier Rosé.

Ms Loch shared her thoughts: "We are very excited about launching our debut wine in September this year, which will be a 2023 vintage Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier Rosé. Our aim at St Hilary is to produce delicious, artisan Welsh wines which reflect the stunning surroundings of the vineyard."

Lauren Smith, from the Welsh Government-funded Drinks Cluster added: "I’m delighted that Welsh Wine Week proved to be another resounding success, with some of our leading vineyards playing a starring role in the celebrations ahead of what I’m sure will be a busy summer season."

To learn more about the industry and where to purchase Welsh wine, further information can be found at the Welsh Wine Week website.