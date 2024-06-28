The service has grown from a single helicopter operation stationed at Swansea Airport to the largest air ambulance fleet in the UK.

It is exclusively funded by public donations, necessitating £11.2 million in fundraising annually to maintain its airborne and road capacities.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr Sue Barnes, Wales Air Ambulance chief executive, said: "We mark this milestone with huge gratitude - we are truly humbled.

"This would not have been possible without the continued support and dedication of our supporters, volunteers, employees, medics, pilots and engineers - past and present.

"Behind each mission, there are human stories."

To illustrate this, the charity relayed the story of Josh Tayman.

Two years ago, Mr Tayman's life depended on the rapid healthcare provided by the Wales Air Ambulance following a nasty fall during a hike in Snowdon.

Mr Tayman was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital Major Trauma Centre after receiving critical on-scene medical treatment, including a blood transfusion and the insertion of a breathing tube into his lungs.

In discussing the value of the service, Hayley Whitehead-Wright, Wales Air Ambulance patient liaison nurse, said: "The Wales Air Ambulance medics were able to put Joshua to sleep to protect his brain from further damage and give him six units of blood at the scene of his accident.

"This ensured that Joshua had the best possible care before reaching the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Mr Tayman, now fully recovered and a father, expressed his gratitude: "Without the help of the Wales Air Ambulance and everybody that helped me, including Benji, I wouldn’t be here today to see my baby, my girlfriend or my mum.

"So, it’s not just affected me, it’s affected multiple people along the way."

Attesting to the broad impact of the service, Dr Barnes said: "On 50,000 occasions, the medics on board our vehicles have been tasked to help someone in need.

"When past patients and their families visit us, they often bring their family and friends - sometimes their young children.

"At that point, you realise that the impact of our charity is far greater than just the patient themselves."

In commemoration of the 50,000 mission milestone, the charity is appealing to the public to support their efforts, providing a lifeline for more people in need in the future.

Dr Barnes continued to stress the importance of public funding: "Our vital service in Wales needs to raise £11.2 million every year to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road.

"This would not be possible without the dedicated people of Wales.

"We are appealing to our supporters to continue to help us, by donating to our 50,000 missions appeal."

More information can be found on the Wales Air Ambulance website.