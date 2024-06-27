Rhiannon Passmore MS was suspended from the Labour Party earlier on Thursday, June 27, after it was revealed that there is a pending investigation into her having allegedly used two number plates.

A member of the Senedd for Islwyn in Cardiff Bay since 2016, Ms Passmore was suspended after a report by Guido Fawkes revealed she had been "driving with her number plate hanging off, revealing a different one underneath."

The Labour Party has lifted the administrative suspension from the Member of the Senedd in light of a statement from South Wales Police.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party said: "The Labour Party expects our elected representatives to uphold the highest standards in public life.

"All complaints are investigated in accordance with the Party’s complaints procedures."

A statement from the police given to the BBC said: "South Wales Police has looked into a report received concerning a defective number plate on a car which is parked within the Senedd car park in Cardiff Bay.

"It appears that the adhesive tape which secures the number plate to the car has become ineffective and the number plate has fallen off.

"The car remains on private property and as such, no offence has been identified. The owner of the car is aware of the matter."

In 2018, Ms Passmore was suspended from what was then the Welsh Assembly for two weeks, after she "failed to provide a sample of breath for analysis when required to do so by a police officer".

The assembly report said "On 12 February 2018, Rhianon Passmore AM pleaded guilty to and was convicted of this offence."

After the review by the then Welsh Assembly and Commissioner for Standards, the committee found that Ms Passmore had breached the Code of Conduct "in relation to bringing the National Assembly for Wales into disrepute".

Along with being disqualified from driving for 20 months, the Magistrates Court fined her a total of £1,720 - £1,000 fine for not taking a breath test, a 'Victim's Surcharge' of £100, and ordered her to pay £620 in 'costs'.