Castle Gate Restaurant on Castle View in Caerphilly has been included on the shortlist of finalists for the seventh annual Food Awards Wales in 2024.

The nomination could complete a trio of wins for Castle Gate, after they previously won in 2018 and 2019.

The awards, organised by Oceanic Creative, will recognise the servers, specialists and suppliers in the Welsh food and restaurant industry.

In announcing the news of being a finalist, Robi Ahmed of Castle Gate said on Facebook: "Castle Gate Indian Kitchen & Bar are finalists in the the 8th Food Awards Wales 2024!

"This acknowledges the dedication and hard work our team has put into delivering an exceptional Indian dining experiences to our customers! You can help us to win this award!

"Many thanks from Robi and all the team at Castle Gate!"

A spokesperson for the Food Awards Wales 2024 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process.

“This is an amazing opportunity to showcase the absolute best of the food scene in Wales.

“These awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.

“We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish the finalists the best of luck.”

The awards have been rescheduled to later this year, in around August or September, after feedback from finalists about a potential venue location move to Swansea, was met with concern about being able to attend.

The ceremony will now be returning to Cardiff at a later date.

The Food Awards Wales team said: "We have listened to your feedback regarding the venue change to Swansea and understand that this location was not possible for everyone to attend.

We have therefore made the decision to postpone the award ceremony to August/September 2024 where the awards will take place in Cardiff as this is the preferred location for finalists. All tickets will be transferred to the new date."