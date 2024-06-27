South Wales Argus
Key main road in city centre closed due to police incident

SDR Westbound, Newport, closed following police incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • The Southern Distributor Road (SDR) in Newport is currently closed westbound due to a police incident.
  • The road is closed from the Beatty Road roundabout to Llanwern Village
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

