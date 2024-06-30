The Bumble Bee is the epitome of a modern family-friendly pub, having first been opened around 15 years ago in Blackwood Retail Park.

Priding itself on being a "traditional village pub", the Bumble Bee has undergone extensive refurbishment in the last year, having closed for two weeks in June 2023 for a £150,000 remodel.

Situated near Blackwood Gate Retail Park the pub has a large outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco.

The Bumble Bee underwent a major refurb in 2023 (Image: Bumble Bee) Part of the Marston's family of pubs, the main focus is on providing a "warm and timeless atmosphere" for all customers.

This comes across with the pub being very popular with locals and tourists alike, particularly as it is dog-friendly throughout, including in both the beer garden and inside, and even ensures there are treats on hand for any furry friends who come to visit.

Among the most popular items on the menu are the steaks and burgers, while the most popular drinks among customers are the lagers, of which they have a wide variety available.

The steaks and burgers are among the most popular items on the food menu (Image: Bumble Bee) Assistant manager Phil Palmer has worked at the Bumble Bee for just over a year, and said: "We're quite a small pub, but we're quite popular with locals, which is great.

"I think it's the atmosphere really that people love - there's this inviting, warm atmosphere the moment you walk in here. Our team are just brilliant as well, and I'm so proud to work with them.

"That's what I love most about this industry, getting to meet so many people, both as customers and colleagues. I've been in this industry for 20 years on and off, and I've always loved the people."

The Bumble Bee is proud to be completely dog-friendly (Image: Bumble Bee) Although the Bumble Bee doesn't yet have live music or events, they do show live sports on television, and are currently working on getting more events in the pub in coming months, such as medium nights.

The Bumble Bee's opening hours are 11am to 11pm seven days a week, and food is served from 11.30am to 9pm each day.