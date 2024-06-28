Caerphilly County Borough Council in celebrating Armed Forces Day on Saturday June, 29.



Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces Community; from serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.

The day is a tribute to the dedication, courage and sacrifices made of those who serve our nation.



A celebration event will occur in Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent between 12pm-5pm on Sunday 30th June.

Live entertainment, stalls, and a service will take place with a display by the Royal Welsh Regimental Band to celebrate our armed forces personnel.



The official Armed Forces Day flag will be flying outside Ty Penallta and various local services will be taking place across the county borough. Please check with your local community or town council.



Caerphilly County Borough Council was one of the first local authorities to have signed the Armed Forces Covenant in Wales.

For more information about the services we provide to our armed forces personnel visit: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/my-council/armed-forces?lang=en-GB

