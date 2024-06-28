Lorna Laidlaw, who played Aggie Bailey, secretly exited the show a year after her last appearance.

The former Doctors star made her debut as the Weatherfield General nurse all the way back in 2019 and was last seen on the cobbles in 2023.

Previously, Aggie and her husband Ed encountered marriage troubles as his gambling troubles spiralled out of control.

Aggie's son was also wrongly arrested after he was accused of working for the serial killer Stephen Reid to defraud the Underworld factory.

Coronation Street star Lorna Laidlaw secretly quits show

On-screen, it was explained that Aggie was looking after an unwell aunt in Birmingham, with ITV viewers across the country expecting her return.

However, The Sun newspaper reported that hopes of a Coronation Street return had been dashed after it was revealed she would be joining Channel 5 drama The Good Ship Murder.

A source told the publication: "Lorna is a hugely talented actress and it’s a great gig to land," adding: "The show films in beautiful Malta and the cast and crew are a close-knit group so it’s a really great atmosphere to work in."

This comes as Corrie legend, Sally Ann Matthews sparked exit fears after telling viewers that they would not see her alter ego Jenny Connor pulling pints at the Rovers for a while.

She explained on Instagram that she had taken time off work and would be jetting off abroad for quite a while.

She said: "I chose to get on an aeroplane because I'm particularly quiet at work."

She added: "I've got like a million years off, so I chose to go on an areoplane. I've been to Cyprus twice in the past five weeks, and we landed last night and we came back."