As part of a competition by Torfaen Council, Fly-tipping Action Wales and Keep Wales Tidy, school children from the borough's schools were asked to design new signs.

Eighty-two children submitted entries, and this week three winning designs were chosen.

First prize went to Rowen Masters, from Penygarn Primary School, who received a £30 book voucher for his design which encourages people to think twice before littering.

Lola West, from George Street Primary School, came second with a hard-hitting message highlighting the economic consequences of fly-tipping.

Seren Munday, from St. David’s RC Primary School, came third with a design that emphasises the impact of littering on animals.

The finalists each received a medal and medal, certificate, and eco goodies.

Find out how the council is tackling litter and fly-tipping by visiting: https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/