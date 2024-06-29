SIXTY 'hard-hitting' signs are going to be put up in litter and fly-tipping hotspots across Torfaen, in a bid to deter people from dumping rubbish.
As part of a competition by Torfaen Council, Fly-tipping Action Wales and Keep Wales Tidy, school children from the borough's schools were asked to design new signs.
Eighty-two children submitted entries, and this week three winning designs were chosen.
First prize went to Rowen Masters, from Penygarn Primary School, who received a £30 book voucher for his design which encourages people to think twice before littering.
Lola West, from George Street Primary School, came second with a hard-hitting message highlighting the economic consequences of fly-tipping.
Seren Munday, from St. David’s RC Primary School, came third with a design that emphasises the impact of littering on animals.
The finalists each received a medal and medal, certificate, and eco goodies.
Find out how the council is tackling litter and fly-tipping by visiting: https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/
