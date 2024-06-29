The community behind Bethel Church, located on Stow Hill in Newport, has been working to rebuild the church since Friday, June 15, 2018, when the fire took place, believed to have started in the former Zanzibar nightclub next-door. Now, after more than six years, the church community has been given the keys and will hold an opening ceremony this Sunday, June 30.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly of the church said the last six years have not been "without their challenges," but called the rebuild "surreal".

One of the rooms in the church building, including kitchenette, while construction work on the project was ongoing. (Image: Newsquest)

Bethel Community Church (Image: Newsquest)

Pastor Cleverly added: "A lot of our congregation will be coming here for the first time since the fire, on Sunday.

"There might be tears, with a lot of joy."

The pastor praised the construction team and the architects for their efforts, and said: "Henstaff Construction have been the main contractors doing the rebuild. They also did the clearance as well. So they cleared the site and then did the rebuild.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly (left) with project manager at Henstaff Construction Ltd, Kevin Perry (right) (Image: Newsquest)

"They've been fantastic.

"It has been difficult and we've got through the difficulties together, and now the finished product is absolutely first class. I would thoroughly recommend Henstaff Construction.

"Caroe and Partners have been fantastic architects, and they've designed it so that we are embracing the old with the new, and it's also something that the listed building planner wanted."

Team from Henstaff Construction Ltd who have worked on the church rebuild project. (Image: Newsquest)

The pastor explained that the latest technology has been used to bring the building to the 21st Century, including air conditioning, a new sound system, TVs, and more.

Many of the original features have been kept, including stain-glass windows, original brick structure of the church, and structural columns made of cast iron that have been used decoratively.

Cast iron structural column, now used as ornaments inside the church (Image: Newsquest)

Kevin Perry, project manager at Henstaff Construction Ltd., said: "It has been a challenging project which started during Covid resulting in Labour and material shortages in the Construction Industry.

"These challenges were then followed by the complexity of dealing with the existing perimeter masonry walls requiring substantial temporary works and the installation of a steel frame to stabilise the original stone walls.

Cast iron structural columns, now used as ornaments inside the church (Image: Newsquest)

"Henstaff Construction Ltd. are proud to have worked closely with Pastor Andrew and the Bethel Church Community to provide a Building that is now modern, whilst still retaining its original features, a building that will serve Newport for Hundreds of years to come."

Sunday, June 30

On Sunday, June 30, members of the local community will be meeting at their temporary residence during the rebuild, Havelock Street Church on Havelock Street in Newport, at 11am.

The church will also be opening with a new name: The House - Home of Bethel Community Church.

Key handover (Image: Newsquest)

Pastor Cleverly said: "'Bethel' in the Bible means 'The House of God,' so we are calling it 'The House - Home of Bethel Community Church,' going forward.

The group will walk down from Havelock Street Church to Bethel Community Church for an opening ceremony, paying tribute to how the church was opened more than 100 years ago. A child was given the key to the church to open it, ceremoniously.

The video below shows some parts of the church after the construction work.