Lynne Leyson, her husband Stephen Leyson, and their son Samson Leyson were found guilty of conspiring to supply cannabis and cocaine by a jury last May after more than £60,000 of cocaine and £15,500 of cannabis was found at Pibwr Farm, near Capel Dewi.

Stephen Leyson, now 56, was jailed for a total of 11 years whilst Samson Leyson, now 25, was sentenced to six years.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

However Lynne Leyson had skipped bail after the trial and went to ground before she could be sentenced.

Judge Catherine Richards went ahead and sentenced her in her absence in September, handing the on-the-run mum a nine-year sentence for when she is caught.

The now 53-year-old, who is also known to go by the name of Annelyn Caldicot, was placed on Crimestoppers most wanted list.

Stephen, Lynne and Samson Leyson have face Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings were launched to determine how much the Leysons benefitted from their offending and to recover any profits.

At a hearing on Friday, Swansea Crown Court heard that Lynne and Stephen Leyson had profited to the sum of £77,967.50 from their offending.

It was agreed that Stephen Leyson had an available amount of £33,147 to repay, whilst his wife was ordered to repay £26,442.50.

The couple’s son, Samson Leyson, was said to have benefited by £69,795 from the operation. He was ordered to repay £9,550.

A large quantity of cannabis was seized by police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The Leyson family were busted after police raided Pibwr Farm in the early hours of October 27, 2021, with a search warrant.

Prosecutor Jim Davis told the jury at trial that 290 grams of cannabis was found in a dog shed, and nearly one kilogram was discovered in a suitcase in a nearby field. A further 120g of cannabis was found in a bathroom.

And when Police Dog Billy was taking a break from searching the property in one of the fields, he picked up a scent and found around one kilogram of cocaine stashed in a green plastic bag in a bush.

One of the bags of cocaine seized from the Leysons' farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

In total, the cocaine found was worth up to just over £60,000, whilst the cannabis totalled around £15,615. Officers also found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a canvas bag in a wall cavity in a cabin on the smallholding, Mr Davis said, as well as £17,190 in cash.

Stephen and Lynne Leyson claimed the cash was from “a house sale”, and Stephen also denied the handgun was his, adding he “intended to hand it in to the police”.

The handgun which was found stashed at the farm. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Police investigations led officers to two dealers – Ritchie Coleman, 34, and 33-year-old Emma Calver-Roberts – who sold drugs for the family.

They were arrested at an address on Vetch Close in Pembroke, whilst the Leysons and dealer Andrew Jenkins were arrested at the farm on November 29, 2022.

Both Stephen and Lynne Leyson were found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and for possession of criminal property - relating to the cash. Stephen Leyson was also convicted of possession of a firearm.

More than £17,000 in cash was seized by the police. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Their son was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Jenkins, 52, of North Hill Road in Mount Pleasant, was jailed for nine months for conspiracy to supply cannabis, whilst Coleman was sentenced to two years and four months for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as producing cannabis and possessing amphetamine.

Calver-Roberts received a two year sentence for conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, suspended for two years.