Every item was sold in the Los Angeles-based Julien's Auctions sale, which featured the largest curated collection of the iconic royal's outfits seen in almost 30 years.

The star of the show was a Victor Edelstein lace evening dress that went for $910,000. The Princess had worn the gown at events in Hamburg and London in 1987.

The Victor Edelstein lace evening dress worn by Diana Princess of Wales (Image: SWNS)

Another highlight was a dazzling midnight blue strapless gown designed by Murray Arbeid that Diana wore to the 1986 Phantom of the Opera premiere. It sold for $780,000, nearly four times its estimate of $200,000.

Other notable lots included signature looks designed by one of Diana’s famous collaborators, Catherine Walker.

A black velvet Victorian revival evening gown designed for Princess Diana and not photographed in public sold for $571,500, nearly six times its estimate of $100,000.

A floral dress by Walker worn by Diana in 1988 at Prince William’s Wetherby School Sports Day at Richmond Stadium, leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in London in 1991 and in 1992 leaving Prince Harry’s school in Notting Hill sold for $444,500, over four times its estimate of $100,000.

A yellow and navy Catherine Walker two-piece suit that the Princess wore during her 1989 visit to Hong Kong sold for $325,000, nearly eleven times its estimate of $30,000.

The Catherine Walker two-piece suit up for auction this week (Image: SWNS)

Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions, says: "The phenomenal results of today’s historic auction held just a few days before Princess Diana’s birthday demonstrates why Diana is and always will remain one of the world’s most beloved and inspiring cultural figures.

"These exquisite garments, shoes and accessories made not only fashion statements but also displayed her warmth and humanity that made Diana the most popular and greatest Royal style icon of all time."

A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK, the leading charity for over 110,000 people in the UK living with one of over 60 muscle-wasting and weakening conditions.