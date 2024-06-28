The British Medical Association, BMA Cymru Wales, has issued a statement detailing that consultants, junior doctors and SAS (specialist, associate specialist, and specialty doctors) have accepted a pay offer from the Welsh Government after members voted in favour of the deals, putting an end to the three separate pay disputes for doctors working in secondary care.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey, co-chairs of the BMA’s Welsh Junior Doctors Committee, said: “This pay deal and the emphatic vote by members to accept it shows how far we have come on our journey to fight for the future of our profession.

"For too long, junior doctors have been undervalued.

The co-chairs of the BMA’s Welsh junior doctors committee, said: “This pay deal and the emphatic vote by members to accept it shows how far we have come on our journey to fight for the future of our profession. (Image: Ben Birchall / PA Wire)

“We chose to stand up and be counted, refusing to accept further cuts to our pay. While we are pleased with the progress we have made, the fight for full pay restoration is far from over”.

Dr Stephen Kelly, chair of BMA Cymru Wales’ Consultants committee said: “We’re pleased to have been able to reach a fairer settlement for senior doctors in Wales and we hope that this significant offer will help to retain the doctors currently working in Wales as well as attracting more, which will ultimately be beneficial for patients”.

Dr Ali Nazir, chair of BMA Cymru Wales’ SAS doctor committee said: “For far too long the invaluable contribution of SAS doctors in Wales has been disregarded and so reaching a fairer deal for this experienced part of the workforce is very much welcomed. We will continue to fight for the rights of SAS doctors”.

The BMA’s Welsh GP committee is now calling on the Welsh Government to restore a fairer portion of NHS funding for general practice to save it from collapse, read about the Save Our Surgeries campaign for more information.

I’m very pleased consultants, junior and SAS doctors in Wales have voted to accept our pay offer for 2023-24, ending the strikes.



I’m incredibly grateful to doctors all over Wales, and our wider NHS workforce, for the amazing work they do every day.



Diolch o galon i chi gyd. https://t.co/fLh1oYEFpA — Vaughan Gething 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PrifWeinidog) June 28, 2024

First Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, and Eluned Morgan MS, cabinet secretary for health and social care, said the following in their statement: "Further to our written statement on 7 June, we are pleased to confirm the pay offers we made to consultants, SAS doctors and junior doctors to end the strikes and settle the pay dispute in 2023-24, have been accepted.

"Each of the BMA’s three branches of practice voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting the respective pay offers.

"We will now begin the process of implementing the pay award, so doctors and dentists employed in the NHS will receive the payments as soon as practicable.

"We would like to thank members of the BMA’s negotiating teams and NHS Wales Employers for the constructive nature of the talks. Implementing these offers will end this dispute and industrial action, meaning doctors will return to work in Wales for the benefit of the public and NHS services.

"The Welsh Government is fully committed to working in social partnership to deliver better working lives for all NHS staff and better public services for people in Wales."