I decided to try their chocolate hazelnut deluxe ice cream brioche with Pistachio ice-cream.

The warmth of the brioche was a nice contrast to the cold ice cream.

This combination is perfect for those days when the weather can't quite make up it's mind.

It's appearance is lovely and it came drizzled in a chocolate sauce with crumbled Oreo cookies.

This combo cost £4.95 and was just the right size portion for one person, but it could be shared with a friend. The chocolate hazelnut deluxe ice cream brioche with pistachio ice cream (Image: Newsquest)

If you have a sweet tooth like me then this dessert is right up your alley, but if you don't like pistachio's not to worry - you can chose a different flavour.

The Biscoff overload bubble waffle with ice cream (Image: Newsquest)

I also ordered one of their classic bubble waffle ice cream dessert for £5.95.

The Biscoff Overload has it's name for a reason - I'd maybe recommend sharing with a friend if you'd like to try two desserts from the menu.

While, I had eaten a lot of sugar by this point, I can imagine this dessert would hit the spot if you're craving a treat after a long day.

The bubble waffles are a nice feature to the dessert that makes the eating experience more fun.

On a hot day, I'd recommend eating this one quickly or things could get a bit sticky - but it's definitely worth it.

Read more

The front of Octopus Lounge (Image: Newsquest)

The Octopus Lounge is about a 22 minute walk or five minute drive from Newport train station.

It is located near the river front and there is outdoor seating for customers to enjoy with a view of the water.

Their menu also includes hot foods, drinks, and other sweet desserts.

The Octopus Lounge is open from 10am till 10pm on Friday and Saturday, noon till 6pm on Sunday and 10am till 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.