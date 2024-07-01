Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Ivy-grace Elizabeth Bennett Ivy-grace Elizabeth Bennett was born on June 3, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 6oz. She is the first child of Kyanna-May Powell and Kai Bennett, of Blaenavon.

Miller Peter HarrisonMiller Peter Harrison was born two weeks early on May 4, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7oz 13lbs. His parents are Gemma Breslin and Brandon Harrison, of Caerphilly, and his big brother is Fraiser, three.