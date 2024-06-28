HPJV Solicitors has taken part in the Will Aid campaign since 2019 and raised the money by volunteering their time and expertise to write wills and, instead of charging their usual fees for writing basic wills, inviting clients to make a donation to Will Aid.

The money raised is shared between the campaign’s partner charities, which work across many different causes in the UK and across the world.

Alexis Thomas, from the firm, said: “We love taking part in Will Aid, and to raise so much for charity was a real team effort.

“The entire team is very proud to take part, and we’re delighted to have given so many people the reassurance of knowing they have a professionally written will.

“It’s a brilliant feeling to know that such well-deserving charities will benefit, helping people both here in the UK and abroad who are facing challenging times.”

The generosity of solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 has helped raise more than £24 million for charity in donations alone, with many millions more in pledged charitable legacies.

Jonathan Chase, chairman of Will Aid, said: “It’s amazing that so many solicitors give their time to volunteer so generously, using their expertise to help people gain peace of mind by getting a professionally written will while fundraising for our incredible charities who do such crucial and life-changing work in the UK and around the world.”

Will Aid takes place every November and involves solicitors waiving the fee for writing a basic will and instead inviting clients to make an upfront donation to Will Aid.

Donations are shared between Will Aid’s partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.

To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, please visit: www.willaid.org.uk