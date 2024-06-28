Bron Afon housing association branded the use of the ancient woodland for riding bikes as vandalism and “anti-social behaviour”.

But Robin Willis said youngsters had cleared Garw Wood – which runs between homes in a densely populated area of Croesyceiliog, in Cwmbran – of rubbish so they could use if for riding their bikes

He said: “It was overgrown and full of brambles and has been for decades and a group of local kids have gone in over the last three weekends and cleared it and made a little bike track, it’s only 200 or 300 yards.

“The area was overgrown and people have used it for a shortcut and the boys have cleared rubbish out of there. They had four black bags of rubbish out of there and there were cans, glass and plastic bottles.”

Mr Willis, who lives close to the woodland, said his children, aged nine and 10, could hear the boys riding their bikes and he was happy for them to join with them.

“My boys heard them playing over the fence and they were all well mannered boys. I got speaking to them, realised I knew their parents and I had no problem with my boys playing with them.”

Mr Willis said he also cooked food for all the boys on Sunday and has a photograph showing a blag back, laden with rubbish, hanging from a den made with fallen branches.

The photograph shows a black bin bag hanging from a den created in the woodland. (Image: Supplied)

Bron Afon placed metal fencing at the entrance to Garw Wood this week after it said it had been contacted by “concerned local residents groups” on Monday, June 24 and said “severe damage” had been caused as bark had been removed from some mature trees. It said the trees may never recover as a result.

It also said it was concerned about the use of area for riding bikes and the creation of ramps.

It said while the ramps may not “inherently harm the woodland associated activities and lack of proper planning can lead to negative consequences”. That includes damage to trees and soil disturbance if creating ramps involves digging up earth that could disturb the “delicate eco system of the ancient woodland” and destroy flowers including bluebells.

It also said “increased human activity can disturb wildlife habitats, scare away animals, and disrupt natural processes”.

A photograph showing disturbed earth and damaged roots. (Image: Bron Afon)

Bron Afon claimed its grounds maintenance team cleared “large amounts of litter (bottle, cans and other litter)” from Garw Wood this week and said there was “no evidence of any being cleared”.

It also said it has been maintaining the area. A spokesman said: “The woodland is part of a regular inspection regime carried out by Bron Afon and regular woodland management has been carried out by Bron Afon and local resident groups over the past five to 10 years to encourage natural regeneration and growth of wild flowers, especially the bluebells.”