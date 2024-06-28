Thousands of account holders with the three major banks have reported issues this morning on Downdetector an social media.

HSBC customers reported issues with the banks app and not being able to log on, while Virgin Money account holders experienced similar accessing online banking and the app.

As for Nationwide customers they have faced delays in receiving their salary or pension payments.

Barclays is the latest bank to report issues with customers left unable to send or receive payments.

HSBC issues update on app issues

HSBC said their problem started at around 8.20am this morning but the root of the issue was still under investigation.

Account holders went online this morning to vent their frustration with the bank and try and work out whether other people are having the same issue.

One person, on X (formerly Twitter), said: "@HSBC_UK the app is not working again and I need to pay bills."

While another added: "@HSBC_UK what's going on with the app/website? It's payday and I can't access my wages."

HSBC issued a statement this morning apologising for the inconvenience caused and alerting customers to the fact they were working on the problem.

2/2: Customers sending payments may see a slow response or see a failure notice. Please check with the recipient or view your recent transactions in the mobile app via the notifications bell icon in the top right corner before attempting to the send the payment again. — HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) June 28, 2024

At around 12.15pm they issued an update on X saying: "Customers can now log into personal Online & Mobile Banking.

"We're working hard to resolve secondary issues, including view recent transactions. We're sorry and will continue to share updates."

The bank added: "Customers sending payments may see a slow response or see a failure notice.

"Please check with the recipient or view your recent transactions in the mobile app via the notifications bell icon in the top right corner before attempting to the send the payment again."

Access to Virgin Money app "fully restored"





Virgin Money customers have endured "intermittent" issues throughout Friday morning with the banks app and payments in and out of accounts.

Virgin Money has now updated customers that the mobile banking app is now "fully restored".

Update - access to our mobile banking app has been fully restored and new payments continue to flow normally. Like other banks, we’re working hard to process the backlog of payments delayed as quickly as possible, and will update you as soon as we can. https://t.co/X0RX3CODGL — Virgin Money (@VirginMoney) June 28, 2024

In a statement on X, the major bank said: "Access to our mobile banking app has been fully restored and new payments continue to flow normally.

"Like other banks, we’re working hard to process the backlog of payments delayed as quickly as possible, and will update you as soon as we can."

However Virgin Money issued a warning to customers saying: "If you have tried to send a payment from your Virgin Money account and received an error message, but it has debited your Virgin Money account, please do not try to make the payment again, as it is in the queue and will be processed."

Delay on salary and pension payments for Nationwide customers

Nationwide customers are facing a delay in receiving salary and pension payments today.

Customers took to X on Friday morning complaining they had not received their wages into their accounts.

One person said: "This has happened several times before."

While another added this was "twice now in the past couple of months” they had experienced a delay.

Nationwide said it was “aware there is a delay with some customers receiving their salary or pension payments today”.

It added: “These payments are being processed, and will be paid into your account today. Sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.”

Barclays latest to be hit by glitch

Barclays is the latest bank to report an issue with customers left unable to send or receive payments.

The major bank said it was aware of the issue and the team was “doing everything they can” to get the “faster payment system” back up and running.

What is Downdetector?





Downdetector is an online website that allows users of popular services including X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media and more to report if they are having trouble with the services.

The site only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.