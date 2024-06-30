WITH the weather going from hot to hotter, you might need a few places to rest and cool down with friends and family. So we've rounded up a list of ice cream sundae parlours in Gwent, with exciting flavour combinations to delight the palette.
Kaspas in Newport and Cwmbran
Offering a large variety when it comes to ice cream sundae flavours is Kaspas on Commercial Street in Newport and Glyndwr Road in Cwmbran.
Kaspas has 15 varieties of sundaes listed on their website, including eclectic and unique flavour pairings like the Very Cherry, Tropical Paradise, and Pistachio Nut Delight.
Each sundae is priced at £8.95, except for the Chocoholic Sundae, which is £10.95.
Subzero in Newport and Caerphilly
Another ice cream parlour with multiple branches in Gwent is Subzero. Located on Malpas Road with a branch in Caerphilly, Subzero offers 12 flavours of ice cream sundae.
Their most unique flavour combinations include Dough-Ball (a raspberry ripple ice cream with doughnut balls), a Ferrero Pyramid (includes a surprise cannoli), and the Lemon Meringue (with blueberries and a passion fruit sauce).
Prices vary for each of the sundaes, ranging from £6 to £9.
Mogsy Belle in Ebbw Vale
Offering 17 varieties of ice cream sundae, Mogsy Belle in Ebbw Vale also has a branch in Merthyr Tydfil.
Mogsy Belle offers nostalgic flavours of ice cream such as the School Cake Sundae, Funky Fudge, and the Turkish Delight Sundae.
Each sundae is priced between £6.50 and £8.25.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here