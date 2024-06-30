Kaspas in Newport and Cwmbran

Kaspas in Cwmbran (Image: Google)

Offering a large variety when it comes to ice cream sundae flavours is Kaspas on Commercial Street in Newport and Glyndwr Road in Cwmbran.

Kaspas has 15 varieties of sundaes listed on their website, including eclectic and unique flavour pairings like the Very Cherry, Tropical Paradise, and Pistachio Nut Delight.

Each sundae is priced at £8.95, except for the Chocoholic Sundae, which is £10.95.

Subzero in Newport and Caerphilly

Subzero Ice Cream Parlour (Image: Newsquest)

Another ice cream parlour with multiple branches in Gwent is Subzero. Located on Malpas Road with a branch in Caerphilly, Subzero offers 12 flavours of ice cream sundae.

Their most unique flavour combinations include Dough-Ball (a raspberry ripple ice cream with doughnut balls), a Ferrero Pyramid (includes a surprise cannoli), and the Lemon Meringue (with blueberries and a passion fruit sauce).

Cookie Dough Sundae at Subzero (Image: Newsquest)

Prices vary for each of the sundaes, ranging from £6 to £9.

Mogsy Belle in Ebbw Vale

Mogsy Belle Ice Cream Parlour in Ebbw Vale (Image: Google)

Offering 17 varieties of ice cream sundae, Mogsy Belle in Ebbw Vale also has a branch in Merthyr Tydfil.

Mogsy Belle offers nostalgic flavours of ice cream such as the School Cake Sundae, Funky Fudge, and the Turkish Delight Sundae.

Each sundae is priced between £6.50 and £8.25.