The best bakeries in south Wales have been revealed thanks to the Argus readers.
Whether you're a sucker for a vanilla slice, fancy a classic sausage roll or just want somewhere that serves a nice coffee, bakeries have a little something for everyone.
South Wales is blessed with some amazing bakeries.
This is evident in the fact that last week three south Wales bakeries were revealed among the best in the world by La Liste.
These bakeries were:
- The Angel Bakery, Abergavenny
- Brød – The Danish Bakery, Cardiff
- Ground Bakery, Cardiff
So we decided to ask our readers - what is your favourite bakery in south Wales? Here's what they said.
The Best bakeries in South Wales
The best bakeries in south Wales, according to the Argus readers on Facebook, are:
Wrens (Newport)
Address: 201A Caerleon Rd, Newport NP19 7HA
Tripadvisor rating: N/a
Wrens - located on Caerleon Road in Newport - was the clear favourite among readers when it came the best bakeries in south Wales.
One reader, commenting on Facebook, said: "Queue is always through the door for a reason!"
While another simply commented: "Wrens the best."
The Village - Bakery & Cafe (Caerleon)
Address: 31 Backhall Street 'The Village' Bakery and Cafe, Caerleon, Newport, NP18 1AR
Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 (24 reviews)
The Village in Caerleon was a close second for the best bakery in south Wales title among readers.
One person on Facebook suggested La Liste should perhaps revisit their list of best bakeries in the world saying: "They obviously haven’t visited The Village_Caerleon bakery in Caerleon then as in our opinion they’re the best in the world!"
While another added: "The Village bakery Caerleon..simpley the best."
The south Wales bakery also seems to be popular on Tripadvisor, boasting a 5 out of 5 rating from 24 review.
One visitor The Village, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "A hidden gem. The quaint cafe/bakery was recommended by a local resident. Tucked away in the heart of the town.
"I was greeted with a warm welcome. Enjoyed a coffee and light bite during my stay. Worth visiting for coffee, lunch, sweet treat from the bakery (all freshly made)."
Other bakeries among the best in South Wales
There were several other places in South Wales that also featured among the reader's list of best bakeries.
These included:
- The Cookes Bake (Cwmbran)
- Ty Melin (Cardiff, Abergavenny and Cwmoody)
Did your favourite bakery in south Wales make the list? Let us know in the comments below.
