Key road in town closed due to police incident

Mounton Road, Chepstow, closed due to police incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • Mounton Road in Chepstow is currently closed at the junction with St Lawrence Road
  • The closure is due to a police incident
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area

