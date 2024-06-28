South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Key road in town closed after lorry breaks down

Live

Mounton Road, Chepstow, closed after lorry breaks down

Emergency
Chepstow
By Sallie Phillips

  • Mounton Road in Chepstow is currently closed at the junction with St Lawrence Road
  • The closure is due to a police incident
  • Police are on scene and drivers are advised to avoid the area
  • Police have confirmed a lorry has broken down

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos