POLICE have launched an appeal to help find a missing teenager last seen in Cathays.
Officers are now appealing for more information regarding the whereabouts of Cameron Galston, 18.
Cameron, 18, was last seen in Cathays on Saturday, June 22.
Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Cameron but there have been no confirmed sightings since he was seen in Maindy Road at around 8.30pm that day.
He was last seen wearing dark blue joggers, a black t-shirt, black socks, and no shoes.
Cameron is described a white, of medium build, 5ft 6in tall, with light brown short curly hair. He has a lump on right side of his neck and red scarring on left forearm.
He is known to frequent Cardiff city centre.
Anyone who may have seen Cameron, or who has information which will help South Wales Police find him, is asked to contact them quoting occurrence number 2400206837.
You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online, or by calling 101.
