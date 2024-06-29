MULTIPLE ARRESTS were made during a police operation in Pill and Bettws on Thursday night.
In what has been described as a "plain clothes operation" by the neighbourhood policing teams of Pill and Bettws, multiple arrests were made while a number of vehicles were seized.
According to a post shared on the Gwent Police Newport Officers X, formerly Twitter, account just before 3.30pm on Friday, June 28, two arrests were made, three vehicles were seized and eleven stop searches were carried out.
One arrest was made for shoplifting, while the other was made in light of a prison recall.
One off-road bike was seized along with two electric scooters.
The force have said the operation was "hugely successful".
Pill & Bettws NPT have carried out a plain clothes operation last night.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) June 28, 2024
This was hugely successful 💥
11 x Stop Searches
1 x off road bike seized
2 x Electric Scooters seized
1 x person arrested for shop lifting
1 x person arrested for prison recall #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/cKG2FFbcWY
