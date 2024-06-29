In what has been described as a "plain clothes operation" by the neighbourhood policing teams of Pill and Bettws, multiple arrests were made while a number of vehicles were seized.

According to a post shared on the Gwent Police Newport Officers X, formerly Twitter, account just before 3.30pm on Friday, June 28, two arrests were made, three vehicles were seized and eleven stop searches were carried out.

One arrest was made for shoplifting, while the other was made in light of a prison recall.

One off-road bike was seized along with two electric scooters.

The force have said the operation was "hugely successful".