Over 1.3 million people across Britain were claiming Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for psychiatric disorders by the end of January.

This includes conditions such as anxiety and mood disorders, stress reactions and depressive disorders.

PIP provides additional financial support for adults with a disability, long-term illness, or physical or mental health condition who require assistance with daily tasks or mobility.

Look at Jeremy Hunt's face at the end after Martin Lewis has nailed him.



He won't be doing another interview with Lewis that's for sure.pic.twitter.com/XEyJxb4EWM — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) June 26, 2024

How much is PIP?





A successful claim for PIP is now valued between £28.70 and £184.30 weekly. The benefit is paid every four weeks, equating to between £114.80 and £737.20 per payment period

Who might be eligible for PIP?





To be eligible for PIP, you must have a health condition or disability where you:

have had difficulties with daily living or getting around (or both) for three months

expect these difficulties to continue for at least nine months

You usually need to have lived in the UK for at least two of the last three years and be in the country when you apply. If you get or need help with any of the following because of your condition, you should consider applying for PIP:

preparing, cooking or eating food

managing your medication

washing, bathing or using the toilet

dressing and undressing

engaging and communicating with other people

reading and understanding written information

making decisions about money

planning a journey or following a route

moving around

There are different rules if you are terminally ill, you will find these on the GOV.UK website here.

How is PIP paid?





PIP is usually paid every four weeks unless you are terminally ill, in which case it is paid weekly. It is paid directly into your bank, building society or credit union account.

What is the PIP payment rate?





An assessment to work has to be carried out to determine the level of financial help you will receive and your rate will be regularly reviewed to make sure you are getting the right support.

Recommended reading:

DWP warning to 230,000 pensioners who could be owed £12,000

DWP Universal Credit and PIP warning as payments could stop

DWP Universal Credit £50 fine warning for benefit claimants

PIP is made up of two components:

Daily living

Mobility

Whether you get one or both of these and how much depends on how severely your condition affects you. You will be paid the following amounts per week depending on your circumstances:

Daily living

Standard rate: £72.65

Enhanced rate: £108.55

Mobility

Standard rate: £28.70

Enhanced rate: £75.75

How do you claim PIP?





Make a new claim by contacting the DWP - you will find all the information you need to apply on the GOV.UK website here.

You will need:

your contact details

your date of birth

your National Insurance number - this is on letters about tax, pensions and benefits

your bank or building society account number and sort code

your doctor or health worker’s name, address and telephone number

dates and addresses for any time you’ve spent abroad, in a care home or hospital

The number of people claiming PIP for a psychiatric disorder has seen an increase of more than 462,000 between February 2020 and January 2024.