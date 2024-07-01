NO complaints about charity collections, no smoking laws or sex establishments were received by a Gwent council at the end of last year.
Torfaen Borough Council’s licensing team reports its activities on a regular basis to the authority’s licensing committee.
But it said in the period from October 2023 to end of the financial year in March, it hadn’t received any complaints in relation to charity collections or in relation to sex establishment licensing.
Neither had it received any complaints that smoke free legislation governing the smoking ban in indoor public places and workplaces has been breached.
