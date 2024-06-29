Murray's Bar, in Bargoed, Caerphilly, had a food hygiene inspection on Tuesday, June 11.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Each inspection is carried out under three categories - hygienic food handling, which covers preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, covering including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, and the management of food safety, which is defined as the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to these three categories, Murray's Bar was classed as good in each category.

As a result of these gradings, the overall food hygiene rating given to Murray's Bar has been five stars, or very good.

A spokesperson for Murray's Bar said: "The venue would love to give thanks to their amazing team of staff, who constantly go above and beyond to meet the expectations and make sure the venue is clean, safe and tidy at all times."

Murray's Bar can be found on Upper High Street in Bargoed, and its opening hours are 11am to 12am Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 2am Friday and Saturday.