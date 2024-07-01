The council’s licensing panel held seven hearings during that time and as well as revoking one driver’s licence, for an undisclosed reason, refused two new applications, though the reasons aren’t stated in a report for the licensing committee.

The panel granted one new licence and also approved two late renewals while one private hire vehicle, which is more than 10 years old, was granted a licence for six months.

Five had been referred to the panel by either the council’s director or chief executive who considered 14 applications including six to renew vehicle licences received after the licence expiry date and four to renew vehicles over 10-year-of-age of age, contrary to the limit in Torfaen’s policy.