Fire breaks out in city centre near flats

Live

Fire breaks out near flats off Newport City Footbridge

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • A fire has broken out near a set of flats in Newport city centre
  • Smoke could be seen coming from a building just behind the flats off Newport City footbridge

