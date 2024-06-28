Fire breaks out in city centre near flats

Live Fire breaks out near flats off Newport City Footbridge Emergency Newport By Sallie Phillips Share A fire has broken out near a set of flats in Newport city centre Smoke could be seen coming from a building just behind the flats off Newport City footbridge Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here