Check out these pictures from a great night at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024!

Our winners with their front pagesOur winners with their front pages (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

St Illtyd's Primary School took home School of the Year and Primary School of the YearSt Illtyd's Primary School took home School of the Year and Primary School of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Dozens of people from schools across south Wales gathered for the awardsDozens of people from schools across south Wales gathered for the awards (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

(Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

(Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Newsquest Sales Director Lynsey Hughes opened proceedingsNewsquest Sales Director Lynsey Hughes opened proceedings (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Trade Centre Wales' brand ambassador Mike Doyle had the crowd laughingTrade Centre Wales' brand ambassador Mike Doyle had the crowd laughing (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Nation Radio's Angela Jay returned to host for her second yearNation Radio's Angela Jay returned to host for her second year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Ysgol Bryn Derw and Laura Foley won the SENCO AwardYsgol Bryn Derw and Laura Foley won the SENCO Award (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Matt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School won Primary Teacher of the Year and was a popular winnerMatt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School won Primary Teacher of the Year and was a popular winner (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Richard Owen of Idris Davies School took home Headteacher of the YearRichard Owen of Idris Davies School took home Headteacher of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)