Our winners with their front pages (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
St Illtyd's Primary School took home School of the Year and Primary School of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Dozens of people from schools across south Wales gathered for the awards (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
(Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
(Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Newsquest Sales Director Lynsey Hughes opened proceedings (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Trade Centre Wales' brand ambassador Mike Doyle had the crowd laughing (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Nation Radio's Angela Jay returned to host for her second year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Ysgol Bryn Derw and Laura Foley won the SENCO Award (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Matt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School won Primary Teacher of the Year and was a popular winner (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Richard Owen of Idris Davies School took home Headteacher of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here