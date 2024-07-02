MIA ROSE BULLOCK, 24, of Exeter Street, Newport must pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEIGHTON HOPKINS, 49, of Marshfield Road, Newport must pay £257 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIAHA RYAN, 22, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Hafodyrynys on December 11, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARLUM MORRIS, 26, of John Street, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on the B4251 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MOHAMMAD RAHMAN, 19, of Bedford Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on December 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW GARRETT, 40, of Penybont, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on December 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAYNE LENA CHAPPELL, 59, of Nash Drive, Newport, must pay £1,224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proven in her absence she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

HELEN JONES, 52, of Tir Bach Road, Wyllie, Blackwood was jailed for 12 weeks with the sentence suspended for 24 months and banned from driving for 29 months after she was found guilty of drink driving with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Glanhowy Road on March 13.

She was made the subject of a six-month alcohol treatment requirement and has to pay £650 costs and a £154 surcharge.

JESSICA MARGARET STEELE, 30, of Beaufort Terrace, Ebbw Vale must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on December 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SUSAN NICHOLAS, 38, of Greenways, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SARAH ROBERTS, 45, of Southern Street, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 in Newport on December 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.