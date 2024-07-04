It was a stellar night for one school in Gwent at the South Wales School and Education Awards 2024.
Libanus Primary School in Blackwood, a previous School of the Year winner, took home two awards on the night.
They won STEM Project of the Year, sponsored by National Grid, while teacher Lynne Richards scooped the Above and Beyond Award.
Mrs Richards, Libanus Primary's deputy headteacher, was delighted to take home the Above and Beyond Award.
Both awards were presented by Nick South of National Grid, sponsor of STEM Project of the Year.
Headteacher at Libanus Primary School, Nicola Williams, said:
“We are thrilled that the great work we do here at Libanus Primary has been recognised again this year. To have been nominated for four awards and winning two has made our whole school community very proud.
"Our deputy headteacher, Mrs Richards is thrilled to have been recognised as going above and beyond with the curriculum and enrichment work that she does."
Mrs Williams continued: "The recent Trashion Show that our Year Five and Six pupils and teachers planned and took part in was watched by the whole school, parents and governors and taught us all about the problems associated with fast fashion.
"The children recycled old clothes and materials to make their Trashion outfits and strutted their stuff on the catwalk whilst teaching us important environmental messages. It was amazing!"
