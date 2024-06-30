It was a stellar night for one school in South Wales at the South Wales School and Education Awards 2024.
St Illtyd's Primary School in the Vale of Glamorgan took home two awards on the night.
They won Primary School of the Year, sponsored by National Grid, and also took home the highly coveted overall School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales.
The team said they were "delighted" by the double win and put it down to the hard work of their staff and students.
The first victory came in the Primary School of the Year, presented by Adam Sharif of National Grid.
Their second victory came in the highly coveted overall School of the Year, sponsored by Trade Centre Wales and presented by brand ambassador Mike Doyle.
