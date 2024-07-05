Richard Owen of Idris Davies School in Caerphilly took home the Headteacher of the Year Award.

A spokesperson for Idris Davis 3 to18 School said:

“As a school community we are very proud and delighted that Mr Owen has been recognised with this award and it is truly well deserved.

"Mr Owen and the excellent team of staff at our school work tirelessly to support all of our learners on a daily basis to give every pupil, every possible opportunity everyday across their time with us in school and this award is very much a tribute to the difference the entire team makes to the lives of our pupils."

Richard Owen of Idris Davies School won Headteacher of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)

Mr Owen said "Being the Headteacher of Idris Davies School 3 to 18 is an absolute privilege and I consider myself to by extremely lucky to work and lead such dedicated and talented team of staff who go over and above to support the needs of our pupils on a daily basis.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to be in receipt of this award, but it has only been made possible by the fantastic team of staff at IDS and the wider cluster we work with and the support and guidance we receive from the LA."