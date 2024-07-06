Pupils at one school in South Wales at the South Wales School and Education Awards 2024 can say they have the best SENCO team in South Wales.
Laura Foley and her Special Educational Needs team at Ysgol Bryn Derw took home the Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award.
Ms Foley said she was "so proud" to have won the award and said she was delighted the whole school had won with her.
