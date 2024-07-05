Pupils at one school in South Wales at the South Wales School and Education Awards 2024 can say they have the best primary teacher in the whole country.
Matt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School, Newport, won Primary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Chepstow Racing and Events.
Mr Butcher was a very popular winner, with his name met by an uproar of cheers, as he took to the stage wearing a pair of teddy bear ears.
Following his winner's picture, Mr Butcher was joined on stage by other members of Glan Usk Primary's staff for a celebratory picture.
