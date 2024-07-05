Matt Butcher of Glan Usk Primary School, Newport, won Primary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Chepstow Racing and Events.

Mr Butcher was a very popular winner, with his name met by an uproar of cheers, as he took to the stage wearing a pair of teddy bear ears.

Matt Butcher took home Primary Teacher of the Year (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images) Following his winner's picture, Mr Butcher was joined on stage by other members of Glan Usk Primary's staff for a celebratory picture.

Mr Butcher was joined by other school staff for a second picture (Image: Rob Davies - Beed Images)