NIKHITA BRYANT, 27, of St Julian Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BROOK HOWELLS, 24, of Legion Court, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £249 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEN FORD, 33, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS DAFFYD PROBERT, 38, of Victoria Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA EVANS, 44, of Cwrt Yr Ysgol, Risca must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on December 9, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JESSICA KING, 30, of Byron Place, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Woodfield Street, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on May 16.

She must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SAMANTHA POWELL, 44, of Fairview Avenue, Ty Sign, Risca must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on December 11, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RUI PEDRO CUNHA MACHADO, 31, of Meadow Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN MARK HOPES, 45, of Henwaen Street, Blaina must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 between Gilwern and Clydach on December 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW DON TAYLOR, 34, of Abergavenny Road, Gilwern must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Brynmawr on December 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAYCEE WITHEY, 45, of Arfryn Terrace, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.